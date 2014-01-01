|
|
Listen To Fun 101 Here!
Regional News
Mississippi Trucking Association partners with Truckers Against Trafficking
New Roads teacher accused of attempted carnal knowledge of juvenile
Mississippi bill tries to reduce the number of school days
Crude oil predicted to be $52.50 per barrel in 2017
Local Sportscast
Todd Grantham named Mississippi State defensive coordinator
Roman Harper named New Orleans Saints 2016 Man of the Year
Morning Radio Sportscast — December 21st
Morning Radio Sportscast — December 20th
|
Click here to sign up for our e-newsletter to gain access to exclusive contests and content
Local Buzz
Natchez aldermen ponder hiring tourism director, more police officers
MDWFP: LA, MS hunters busted for headlighting deer
Melrose schedule changes January 16-19
Like LUY on Facebook!
|
Upcoming Events
Submit events | View full calendar
|